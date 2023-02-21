Be immersed in music culture and nature in Mallacoota' upcoming three day festival

A new kind of small-scale homegrown music festival is set to encourage people to come together and immerse themselves in three days of music and culture with themes of recovery and healing.
The Far East Music Festival will take place on the wilderness coast in the small and remote coastal township of Mallacoota in Victoria on the Easter weekend, April 7-9 2023.
This fledgling festival aims to bring community members together to reconnect after the Black Summer Fires of 2019 to 2020, and bring forth the green shoots of recovery.
Project partner and Songlines Music Aboriginal Corporation Co-CEO, Robbie Bundle said it was an event for the whole family.
"Families need nurturing and music is the channel for that, we are living through challenging times, particularly for young people" he said.
"Their voices need to be heard, they need to be seen and recognised."
The Festival will feature touring artists along with local and regional acts, as well as an array of activities and workshops to inspire participation and connection.
Artists include The Grogans, Kee'han, Kutcha Edwards, Charlie Needs Braces, Blue Moon Marquee from Canada, Bones and Jones, The Figmentz, A Country Practice, The Chordroys, Uleni, Kristin Rule, Ryley Gray, Isy Warren, Airly Embleton-Mew.
Other exciting features include the return of the percussion street parade, a retro teams board riders comp, nature-based activities, creative workshops, dedicated wellbeing space, food vans and so much more.
To find out how to be part of this unique festival experience, check out the full program here.
The festival was brought about by the Far East Music Recovery Project and Music Victoria.
"Music and gathering together is healing. Let the gentleness of healing through connection and the truth this speaks to, unite us all," a Far East Music Recovery Project spokesperson said.
Any members of the community that would like to attend but cannot afford the entry passes are also encouraged to take part of the low-income festival experience option offered by the event.
This gives individuals the opportunity to join the festival crew by volunteering a minimum of five hours and maximum of ten to receive a free pass. If interested email - info@musicvictoria.com.au.
