Magnet
Home/News/Local News

Eden Tigers summer touch footy decider a fast, hard final

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated February 15 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eden Tigers Rugby League Club's Blackout team celebrate their win with the Jaandas after a close grand final. Picture supplied

The grand final for the Eden Tigers touch football competition on was a really exciting, fast paced game with the team Blackout scoring the win.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.