Eden Tigers summer touch footy decider a fast, hard final

The grand final for the Eden Tigers touch football competition on was a really exciting, fast paced game with the team Blackout scoring the win.
Organiser of the games and Eden Tigers committee member Mitch Farrell said the Blackouts game against the Jaandas team had been the fastest match of the season.
"The Jaandas is run by captain Allan Aldridge, they've been dominant for quite a few years now, so it was a really competitive game with good sportsmanship," he said.
Mr Farrell said the Blackout team managed to secure their win in the second half of the game for the grand final match.
"There were three quick tries that started the second half, then Jaandas fought back, scored another two and Blackout scored at the end," he said.
Mr Farrell said throughout the season, several players had accumulated points for being the player of the game, otherwise known as man of the match, multiple times each.
While the male recipient for best and fairest team player was Elvis Tui from the South Coast Timbers team, the female recipient was actually divided among three girls - Chelsie Cassidy, Jade Jackson and Samara Clarke.
Mr Farrell said overall the results of the season "showcased the skills from young and old players throughout the teams".
Mr Farrell said the season ran for most of the summer holidays, featuring nine games over nine weeks.
Mr Farrell added that this year's competition had really brought more people into the club and various teams, including a lot of younger players.
"It was awesome to have a lot more people on board with a lot more juniors and girls playing this year, which was really good to see," he said.
Mr Farrell said the competition throughout the season had remained "pretty even" with the top four teams consisting of Blackout, Jaandas, The Untouchables and The Orcas.
Mr Farrell said he was thankful to the players who "signed up and turned up every week because that's a bit of a commitment over nine weeks and it led to a really good competition where everything went smoothly".
"On behalf of the Tigers we just want to give a general thanks to everyone that was involved and helped out," he said.
The Eden Tigers will be hosting their season opener on March 18. Tickets can be purchased via their website.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
