Ownership of the fish shop at Snug Cove Eden has seamlessly transitioned, as the new management steers South Coast Fish towards exciting growth.
South Coast Fish manager Josh Pearce said the new owners Atlantis Fishing Consultancy Group had a keen interest in supporting local fishermen and businesses.
"We will be bringing more of a focus on the local market, so that locals and visitors can buy fish that's come directly off the boat," he said.
Mr Pearce said the business was looking to expand their range of fish selections, with the only fresh fish coming from out of the area being Tasmanian salmon.
Mr Pearce said one of the biggest changes they were looking to make was to expand their retail offering and social media presence to open up the business to the public.
Mr Pearce said he would be bringing his experience as a retail store owner in Melbourne to revamp the front of house area.
"It's pretty cool to have a hole in the wall, but we'd like to expand that a little bit, so that people can actually see what they're buying and what's on offer," he said.
Mr Pearce said the goal was to create a space wherein locals and visitors alike could see first hand how the fish was being prepared.
Mr Pearce said he was looking to build up an online presence and found the most popular platform to do it on was Facebook.
"I found the customer base for us here is very different to the city where people mostly interacted on Instagram. In Eden there seems to be a lot more happening on Facebook," he said.
Mr Pearce said he hoped the greater online presence would help visitors spread word about the great selection of local produce the region had to offer.
He said they hoped to also expand the team so they could offer more job opportunities within the local community.
When asked about how affordable the products would be for the local community, Mr Pearce quickly offered his best advice.
"My advice has always been for people looking to eat fish more regularly, try something new, because the higher the demand for a certain species of fish the more expensive it's going to be," he said.
Mr Pearce said while there had been understandable uncertainty about the business changing hands, he wanted to assure people that "we're here for the long-term".
"We're going to grow the business, not just for ourselves but for the local community through providing jobs and re-investing into the local fishing industry."
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
