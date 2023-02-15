Plenty of ways to get involved in the 2023 Twofold Bay regatta

Competition sails will be unfurled in Eden for Twofold Bay Yacht Club's annual regatta this weekend, and there will be a few ways to get involved.
If you're not setting sail then you can always meet the sailors and their boats pre-competition, otherwise you can set yourself up at one of the prime viewing locations around the Bay.
The annual Twofold Bay regatta will be a two day event, commencing on Saturday, February 18 at the Twofold Bay Yacht Club and finishing in the afternoon of February 19.
Commodore of the Twofold Bay Yacht Club Ted Dexter encouraged all members of the public to head along and meet the sailors.
"People are more than welcome to come down to the club house and have a look at the different boats that we've got and they can also inquire about learning to sail too," he said.
Mr Dexter said events like these were a great way to show interested youth and adults how to get involved, from learning to sail, joining the club to competing in future.
"We'll teach you how to sail and have several boats for different experience levels," he said.
"The youngest we've taught to sail was six years old and the oldest was in their 70s."
Mr Dexter said they were expecting a few local catamaran competitors from Hobie Sailors group, along with several sailors from Melbourne and Sydney.
Mr Dexter said there will be a few Flying Dutchman sailors coming along for the event.
"We've run the nationals a number of times but we're not running them here this year, we'll have a number of Flying Dutchman coming up for the regatta because Twofold Bay is just a fantastic place to sail," he said.
Mr Dexter said Twofold Bay was a spot for "beautiful sailing" due to the fact that the bay remained relatively sheltered from big swells.
"It's good water in terms of depths which can be an issue when sailing as you can't sail very well in shallow water and it's a sheltered bay," he said.
Ultimately the regatta remains an open competition wherein sailors from various experience levels have the opportunity to partake.
"They can just turn up with the boat and we'll fit you into a race," he said.
Mr Dexter said he encouraged any sailing enthusiasts, that have enough experience in going out to sea, to get in touch with the club and get involved in the regatta. To register, inquire about lessons or find out more about the regatta, call 0428 961 659.
Mr Dexter said any of the beaches surrounding Twofold Bay were a great choice for spectators looking to set up to watch the races for the day.
"There are lots and lots of viewing points where people can get around and watch the yachts sailing," he said.
"If you go down to Snug Cove or Quarantine Bay you'll be able to see the boats out on the water."
Mr Dexter recommended the Killer Whale Trail Lookout and the Eden lookout point, both located near the Rotary Park and Marine Rescue station in Eden as the best viewing platforms to watch the races from.
However, you could also view the boats sailing from the newly renovated viewing platform at Boyd's Tower or the multi-purpose wharf near East Boyd Bay.
If looking for a chance to go out for lunch and watch the races you can get fish and chips at the Eden wharf, some gravlax from Sapphire Smokehouse or head over to Seahorse Inn.
READ MORE:
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.