Fundraiser for Merimbula's Tarryn Lucas and family

When the Merimbula fireworks looked like they weren't going ahead through lack of funding, Merimbula business woman Tarryn Lucas jumped onto social media to rally the business community and within a short period of time it became clear that her call was being answered.
At the same time Tarryn was busy putting the call out to businesses, she was dealing with some very challenging medical issues herself.
Now Tarryn's friends, clients and followers would like to see the favour returned for Tarryn, her partner Russell and their two-year-old daughter Evie during their relocation to Sydney so that their second baby, due within several weeks, can receive urgent medical care.
At Tarryn's 20 week scan, doctors discovered that while the baby was healthy, a mass on the side of the head/ neck had developed, which wasn't there at the 15 week scan.
Tarryn said that the mass would continue to grow as baby grew. It was very rare, a one in 40,000 case.
"Baby at this stage will need surgery within days or a week of being born to remove the mass and we will stay there until bub's born and then thereafter for surgery and recovery for baby," Tarryn said.
Following multiple trips to Sydney seeing some of Australia's top specialists, surgeons, neonatologists, midwife's and maternal foetal medicine teams, the family was told to relocate to Sydney when Tarryn was 32 weeks in case of an early delivery, which they have now done and they expect to be there for a total period of three to four months - all going well.
Bec Fox of Top Fun and Amy Hagelaar, a yoga and pilates teacher at Tarryn's business, Tarryn Lucas Fitness set up a gofundme page for the family to help with living away from home costs, including rent, travel costs and lost income.
Bec said there had been a big response.
"It raised over $10,000 in just three days and that says a lot about Tarryn. People are dropping money in envelopes into Top Fun for them as well," she said.
Bec and Amy talked about the Tarryn Lucas family, a network of mainly women, particularly business women but it is something that extends further as Tarryn does a lot of work with NDIS clients, Bec said.
"A lot of people rely on her for the camaraderie and her energy; you can feel her absence," Amy said.
"People say it's so much more than fitness. It's a lifeline for some people," Bec said.
You both are very special people that always have others in mind. The one thing I know is that family is so special and I just want to do what I can help yours feel safe.- David Dwyer (one of the gofundme donors)
The fundraisers have had support from Pat Clinton, Kristen Dixon and Lynne Koerbin, and Bec now plans a fundraising afternoon at Top Fun in March.
The group said Tarryn had been a strong and positive influence through her business and as local Merimbula identity through trying times such as the bushfires and COVID.
"This is our chance to reciprocate her kindness, generosity and compassion and to give back to a lady who always gives so much to others," they said.
In the meantime Tarryn's 10 employees are providing their own support, keeping her business ticking over.
Tarryn said her partner Russell a local carpenter/ business owner would continue to travel back and forth to Sydney along with her mum and other family members until baby was born.
"The family is aware of all IPTAAS support available and are very thankful to be living in Australia to have access to such amazing medical professionals and healthcare," she said.
Tarryn admits it is hard for the family to accept any kind of contribution.
"We love our community so much and we especially don't do the work we do helping others or helping with events over past years to receive anything back," Tarryn said.
"We are beyond grateful for people who have taken time to contribute in our community and most importantly having them in our life. There are people listed and anonymous donations that we just wish we could thank personally so please take this as a thank you. We will be forever thankful to everyone involved," she said.
If you would like to donate visit the gofundme page for Tarryn and her family.
