Tathra public toilet block, shire cricket nets score state funds

Tathra's ageing public amenities block is to be redeveloped following a $600,000 grant from the state government.
It was just one of several community facilities to score state funding through the latest round of the Stronger Country Communities Fund.
The grants will fund a diverse range of facilities, from an accessible and high-needs amenities building in Tathra to an upgraded pavilion at Candelo Public Reserve, and amount to more than $1.2million for projects spread across the shire.
Bega Valley Shire Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick said council staff had worked hard to secure the grants for the community.
"When there is limited money available, we rely on the expertise of our staff and the needs of the community to determine where grant funding is spent," Cr Fitzpatrick said.
"Many people know my passion has always been to provide recreational infrastructure and services for the community, and this latest round of grants from the NSW government delivers this.
"In Tathra we have received $600,000 for a much-needed accessible and high needs amenities building to be located on the site of the existing amenities between the playground and surf club.
"This is incredibly important because it means a day at the park or beach at this beautiful spot can soon be enjoyed by everyone.
"Another important building funded under the Stronger Country Communities Fund is the renovation of the pavilion at the Candelo Recreational Reserve.
"This old building has been the hub of countless country markets and events over the years and now we have $194,000 to spend on improving the facility.
"A $220,000 grant to install energy efficient heat pumps at the Sapphire Aquatic Centre in Pambula is a gift that keeps giving as we continue looking for the balance between providing services and saving operational money.
"And finally, we're so pleased to receive $241,000 for the upgrade of cricket net training facilities in Eden, Wolumla and Tathra.
"Cricket clubs are as popular as ever in our local towns and soon club members of all ages will be enjoying the best training facilities to hopefully encourage a local superstar to emerge."
The NSW Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW, Paul Toole, who was recently in the shire for other funding announcements, congratulated the council on its successful applications.
"It's the best part of the job to be able to support our regional communities with funding for grass roots projects that make a difference to the quality of life in regional and rural areas," Mr Toole said.
"The projects being funded under the latest round of this program have been approved for the wellbeing of the community and I know from my recent visit they are the projects that the community value.
"I for one can't wait to come back and see these recreational improvements being enjoyed in towns and villages across the Bega Valley Shire."
