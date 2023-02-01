Clear your calendar for the best local event of the year Advertising Feature

The Annual Cobargo Show is just around the corner and organisers are gearing up for an action-packed long weekend of live entertainment, new competitions, and the age-old favourite events.

After the success of holding last year's Show over three days, the 2023 edition will again take place Friday through to Sunday, February 10 to 12, at the Cobargo Show Ground.

The three-day schedule allows time for more events and competitions to take place.

June Tarlinton, senior vice president of the Cobargo A P & H Society committee, says the decision to expand the show to three days was made in order to dedicate the Friday to campdraft events.

"In the past we've had to limit the amount of campdraft runs because we just didn't have the time. Last year, people who were keen on watching the campdraft, horse training demonstrations, and other horse competitions, came along on the Friday," June said.



"We've decided to continue that this year, which has allowed us to have a lot more in the campdraft than we could in the past."



The campdrafting will get underway on Friday evening, commencing with the junior campdraft at 3pm and followed by the senior campdraft heats.

The senior campdraft finals will be held on Saturday evening.

Major events

One major event of the three-day schedule is the rodeo.

On Saturday at 12pm, the mini rodeo, for children ages six to 15, is expected to be a highly participated event.

So too is the open and under 18 years rodeo on Sunday afternoon, before the rodeo presentations at 6pm.

In between these crowd-favourite events, attendees can look forward to other long-standing favourites, such as the working horse challenge, motorbike obstacle course, equestrian events, dog high jump and mini dog race, as well as showjumping and post ripping and chainsaw events, among many more.

There will also be beef cattle judging, dairy cattle judging, cheese judging and poultry judging spread out over the three days.



A fun atmosphere

The Annual Cobargo Show always has, and always will be, an important community affair.



June describes the event as having a "fun atmosphere" and being "paramount in bringing the community together."



"It is really something that the community, although diverse, is united by. It is the one event that we have where everyone comes together and enjoys the diverse range of entertainment that we are able to bring to them," June said.

Admission charges

Weekend gate tickets will be available to purchase from the secretary office, 9am to 3pm, February, Monday 6 to Thursday 9.

Children under 12 years: admission is free Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Children 12 to 17 years: Friday free, Saturday $5.00, Sunday $5.00.

Adult: Weekend Pass $25.00, or Friday $5.00, Saturday $15.00, Sunday $15.00.

EFTPOS facilities at secretary office, gate, bar and canteen.