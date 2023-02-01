All welcome to Wyndhamania event

The Boller Sessions' Wyndhamania event is just around the corner and it's bound to be bigger and better we're told.
Set to start at 11am on February 4 at the Wyndham Sportsground, the event will run until 10pm.
Organiser of the event Bec McGuire said Wyndhamania was open to all people across the Bega Valley Shire and was organised in a bid to "help bring people together".
Ms McGuire said the Wyndhamania event was set to be similar to the Boller Sessions, which used to bring locals together for a Sunday afternoon of music and open mic singing.
This event however is set to offer even more with locals Trish Howard and Pete running dance classes at 11am, face painting for the kids, catering by Niagara Lane, live performances from local artists and open mic from 6pm to 10pm.
"The legend Heath Marshall has organised the Rotary stage and music from the day which will start from 12pm onwards," she said.
"Heaps of awesome musos are playing, from Wyndham's Matt Southon, Waiting for the Major drum player Meg to our Heidi Sharples."
Ms McGuire said the MC for the day will be Chris O'Sullivan, a charismatic and beloved figure in the area who is also known by his nickname Doss.
Ms McGuire said the event wouldn't have been made possible without funding from Anglicare, the use of the stage from local Rotary group and the support of Christine Welsh at the Sapphire Community Projects, who auspiced the event.
