Magnet
Home/News/Local News
Our People

THIS IS EDEN ... with Shannyn Boundy of Hotel Australasia

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated February 1 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meet Shannyn Boundy who has lived and worked in the Eden community for the last 8 years. Picture by Amandine Ahrens

How long have you lived/worked in Eden?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.