THIS IS EDEN ... with Shannyn Boundy of Hotel Australasia

How long have you lived/worked in Eden?
I moved from Narooma to Eden around 8 years ago. When I first got to Eden I worked at the Cuppaz Café for five years, then worked a few jobs here and there.
What do you like most about your job?
I like the freedom and trust they have in us to do our jobs without looking over your shoulder all the time. It's a nice space where everyone gets along and it's rare to find that.
What do you like least about your job?
I don't genuinely think there's much that I dislike.
What's your favourite place in Eden and/or the Bega Valley?
It sounds cliché but there's so many nice walking spots in Eden, some include the board walk near Aslings Beach and the Bundian Way.
If you won $1million what would you do first?
Nothing too crazy, just buy a house and get a few things for it.
What is one thing you cannot live without?
My computer, and my husband obviously.
What does Eden have that other places might not
Just a nice energy, it's chill. Everyone is just relaxed and it's never too tense.
What are three words that describe Eden best?
Relaxed, scenic, community.
What do you think Eden needs the most as a community?
More things to do. If you're not into beaches then you can go on some nice walks and that but beyond that there's not a whole lot of activities and entertainment to get up to.
To nominate someone to feature in our community profile series email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
READ MORE:
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.