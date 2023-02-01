Excitement builds as Eden's mountain bike trails head for the finishing line

Eden's new mountain bike trails could be open within the next couple of months now that 35km of the total 56km of trails have been completed.
President of the Eden Mountain Bike Club, Stan Soroka, said the club was looking at an autumn launch and looked forward to the benefits for riders and the economy.
"This could bring $4m a year into our region, it's all about the destination and we have the whole package," Mr Soroka said in relation to the trails and tourism potential.
"This has become a mountain bike hub; with Canberra, the Highlands, Mogo, Narooma, Tathra, Eden, Omeo and the Snowy Mountains, Australians and international visitors will be able to spend several weeks mountain biking and being tourists in the region," Mr Soroka said.
"We will be competing with Tasmania."
On January 25 the NSW State Government indicated its support as a way to boost regional tourism and grow adventure cycling experiences.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole unveiled the Adventure Cycling Strategy to strengthen local economies and promote the regions as top tourist destinations for riding enthusiasts around the world.
"We want regional NSW to be a global destination for adventure cyclists and this strategy is about ensuring we unleash that potential," Mr Toole said.
Mr Soroka said the excitement and interest around building mountain bike hubs had even taken Forestry NSW by surprise. Many tracks are within Forestry NSW land and could ultimately provide a separate business for the corporation.
The club recently held a raffle for a mountain bike and helmet donated by Cycle n Surf Merimbula and Top Fun Merimbula. The winner, Chloe Curtin of Highett, Victoria generously donated the prize back to the club where it will be exchanged for a couple of lesser-priced bikes for local kids who cannot afford bikes.
The money raised from the raffle will be used to provide professional training sessions.
Bec Fox, owner of Top Fun and club secretary said there would be lessons specifically aimed at women to help build up skills.
Mr Soroka is particularly pleased with the design of the trails saying the constructors have worked to provide specific views at vantage points while at the same time working with natural water course movement and retaining habitat including a cave which is home to a family of diamond pythons.
In the meantime though he has asked riders to keep off the newly made tracks as the area is still a construction site and tracks can need further work (and expense) if used before they have consolidated. He said cameras are likely to be used throughout the trail area.
