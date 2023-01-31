No decision following RSL LifeCare's Nullica Lodge meeting but parties agree to stay in touch

The future of Eden's Nullica Lodge remains unknown despite a meeting between community representives, Bega Valley Shire Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick and RSL LifeCare executives in mid January 2023.
The aged care facility has remained empty for over a year now.
Recently appointed RSL LifeCare CEO, Janet Muir and newly appointed Chief Operating Officer, Nicki Young met with the mayor and chair of the Eden Recovery and Resilience Alliance (ERRA) Carina Severs, following a commitment by RSL LifeCare in late 2022 to continue discussions about the future of Nullica Lodge.
The meeting followed a packed community gathering in December 2022 to discuss the empty facility and how it could be better utilised.
Ms Severs said RSL LifeCare executives were considering all options but understood what the community wanted.
"We need additional housing; we need to take the pressure off social housing and we need homes for homeless people in Eden," Ms Severs said.
Ms Muir said the ERRA representatives and Cr Fitzpatrick "spoke passionately about their views on the future of the facility".
"I appreciate that there is a desire to finalise an outcome for RSL LifeCare Eden as quickly as possible. To do so, we're gathering all the facts and background which takes time, including talking with local community members and community groups, before any decision and outcome is made," Ms Muir said.
Ms Severs said RSL LifeCare had agreed to remain in consultation but "they understand where we're coming from".
Cr Fitzpatrick said he was hopeful an outcome could be reached in due course and looked forward to continued dialogue with all stakeholders.
There are several options available to RSL LifeCare as Crown leaseholders and owners of Nullica Lodge including assigning the lease to another organisation, selling the property to another organisation or applying to Crown Lands to have a change of use for the land and building.
RSL LifeCare has committed to remain in contact with the local community at appropriate stages throughout the process.
READ MORE:
Ms Severs said the meeting was "reasonably constructive" and it was valuable to be able to share the community's interest in and concerns about the future of Nullica Lodge.
"We look forward to remaining in contact with them as they work through their community consultation and decision-making process and to a timely and positive outcome within the coming months," Ms Severs said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our breaking news alerts and free weekly newsletter for the best in local news
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.