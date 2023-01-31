Magnet
No decision on empty Eden aged care home but community and RSL LifeCare agree to keep talking

Denise Dion
Denise Dion
Updated February 1 2023 - 4:53pm, first published January 31 2023 - 4:36pm
No decision following RSL LifeCare's Nullica Lodge meeting but parties agree to stay in touch

The future of Eden's Nullica Lodge remains unknown despite a meeting between community representives, Bega Valley Shire Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick and RSL LifeCare executives in mid January 2023.

