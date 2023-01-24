Magnet
Home/News/Local News
Our People

THIS IS EDEN... with Marissa Fletcher of Hotel Australasia

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated January 25 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meet Eden local Marissa Fletcher, one of the staff working at Hotel Australasia. Picture by Amandine Ahrens

How long have you lived/worked in Eden?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.