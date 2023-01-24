THIS IS EDEN... with Marissa Fletcher of Hotel Australasia

How long have you lived/worked in Eden?
I've lived here all my life, I was born in Pambula Hospital 29 years ago.
What do you like most about your job?
It's rewarding to work here after it's been closed for so long and having people come up to tell us how amazing it looks. I'm proud to work here because this place was going to be knocked down and never rebuilt but many of the township stood up to have it rebuilt.
What do you like least about your job?
There's nothing I dislike about my job.
What's your favourite place in Eden and/or the Bega Valley?
I would say Fisheries because we used to camp there as kids and now we take our kids there as well. Otherwise I would say Cocora Beach in Eden and Camel Rock Brewery in Bermagui, it's an hour and a bit travel but it's so worth the drive.
If you won $1million what would you do first?
I'd take my family on a big holiday.
What is one thing you cannot live without?
My kids - Seriah, Mahalia, Lucas, Ollie and Kylan.
What are three words that describe Eden best?
Beaches, community, beautiful.
What do you think Eden needs the most as a community?
I would say we need more activities for kids, there's nothing but parks here.
READ ALSO:
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.