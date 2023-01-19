Towamba RFS goes solar

Clean Energy for Eternity (CEFE) has a program of solar and battery installation for all Rural Fire Service sheds in the Bega Valley.
With four already under their belt since 2020 as part of the Bega Valley Valley, they have added Towamba RFS shed to the list in December 2022.
The previous four include Quaama (panels only), Rocky Hall, Kiah and Brogo - with annual savings of up to $400 per year, Clean Energy for Eternity has said.
The equipment and installations are made via CEFE to each RFS brigade under the Memorandum of Understanding with Bega Valley Shire Council which has an active role in the process through its own installation at Tathra sewerage works.
Next will be Numbugga RFS shed followed by Angledale/Stoney Creek and Tanja.
