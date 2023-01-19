Magnet
Home/News/Local News

Clean Energy for Eternity installs solar at Towamba RFS

Updated January 25 2023 - 9:00am, first published January 19 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Towamba RFS goes solar

Clean Energy for Eternity (CEFE) has a program of solar and battery installation for all Rural Fire Service sheds in the Bega Valley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.