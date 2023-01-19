An innovative partnership between a cruise line and an environmental organisation resulted in a volunteer beach clean up for Eden.
Travellers aboard the Norwegian Cruise Line's Norwegian Spirit, which visited Eden on December 23, 2022 took part in a complimentary beach clean-up shore excursion.
They were invited to take action in support of NCL's partner organisation Take 3 for the Sea and its ambitious aim to remove 50 million pieces of plastic from the Australian environment and waterways by 2025.
Guests from Australia, USA, UK and Canada, together with Norwegian Spirit's environment officer and environment operator, signed up for the special excursion.
Under the guidance of an expert from Take 3 for the Sea, they collectively removed five kilograms of rubbish from the beachfront, while learning about the hidden impact of plastic pollution on Australia's oceans and wildlife.
Eden was selected as the perfect location to launch this shore excursion and allow guests an opportunity to contribute to the town's ongoing rejuvenation as a tourism and cruise destination following the impact of the bushfires and travel restrictions.
The excursion further strengthens NCL's connection with the regional town after sister ship Norwegian Jewel was the first cruise vessel to visit Eden following the devastating bushfires of the summer of 2019/20. This historic occasion saw Norwegian Jewel and her guests celebrated by the local Eden community and emergency services volunteers.
"We're thrilled to expand our partnership with Take for the Sea and bring this shore excursion to life in an inspiring first for NCL," said Ben Angell, vice president and managing director of NCL APAC.
"We are committed to driving a positive impact in society and the environment, and we're grateful for the incredible support we've received from the community in Eden, and the dedication of our partners at Take 3 for the Sea."
Jacquie Riddell, CEO of Take 3 for the Sea, said they were delighted to welcome guests of Norwegian Spirit in Eden to join their movement and take simple steps towards significant change.
"NCL has already demonstrated its commitment to ocean conservation through its Sail & Sustain program and beach clean-up activities with its team and travel partners, and it's wonderful to see them take their dedication to the next level by inviting guests to get involved," Ms Riddell said.
NCL said it was the first major cruise company to eradicate single-use plastic water bottles from its ships in 2020.
Take 3 was recently awarded the Energy Globe World Award for Sustainability in Vienna on December 1, 2022.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
