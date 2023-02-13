The recently extended Eden Killer Whale Museum is the most visited attraction on the Far South Coast yet the museum is working on ways to attract even more visitors.
Greg Lissaman has been appointed to contemporise the visitor experience and find new ways to speak and appeal to a variety of audiences, not just traditional adult museum-goers.
"We want to welcome in families, people coming off the cruise ships who are looking for unique experiences on their holidays and also the local community for whom the killer whales are inherently linked to the identity of the town and community," Mr Lissaman said.
Mr Lissaman said the whale story was very significant because it tells how First Nations people developed a symbiotic relationship with the killer whales thousands of years ago and shared their knowledge with the Europeans.
"So we are working on ways to make Old Tom the story and also the volunteers have been sharing wonderful stories," he said.
Ultimately Mr Lissaman wants to transform the experience from being spoken at by an objective third-party, namely a curator, to first-person storytelling from the perspective of historical characters who actually existed.
"So when you come across the characters in these stories you feel like you are meeting them, creating a very personal connection to the people who experienced those stories."
Mr Lissaman was appointed because of his background in education and theatre training which led to him creating interpretative dramas inside museum spaces, then public programs in museums and exhibitions.
After consulting with the museum's volunteers and community groups, museum curator Angela George will research, interview and write the voices of the characters based on family recollections and stories from First Nations communities.
Katherine Adams from Green Room Creative is working on the printing, colour board and design of the exhibition labels.
While some of Eden's whaling history is exhibited at the National Museum of Australia and Sydney's Australian Museum, it lacks the authenticity of the people who lived it.
Mr Lissaman is exploring ways to feature people, facilitate conversations and hero the volunteer guides.
For example, visitors to the Australian National Maritime Museum in Sydney can sit down to chat with people doing restoration work on model boats.
Because Eden's exhibition culminates with a magnificent vista over Twofold Bay, "by the time you get to the view it is imbued with the meaning and everything you have just seen".
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
