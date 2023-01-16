Delays expected on Wonboyn Road

Works on the Watergums Creek Bridge project are likely to bring delays to motorists and residents travelling on Wonboyn Road this week.
Contractors will be carrying out geotechnical testing and investigation, and collecting soil samples at Watergums Creek as part of the bridge replacement project.
Bega Valley Shire Council advises the delays to affect motorists from Monday 16 to Friday 20 January. Traffic control and signs will be in place.
Council understand the works are happening during a busy time on the local road and thank the community and visitors for their patience.
Completing these works now will enable Council to schedule the bridge construction works before the busy 2023-24 summer period.
This project is jointly funded by the Office of Local Government and the Federal Government as part of the Bridges Renewal Program.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.