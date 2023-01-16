Magnet
Home/News/Local News

Delays expected on Wonboyn Road

Updated January 17 2023 - 9:01am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Delays expected on Wonboyn Road

Works on the Watergums Creek Bridge project are likely to bring delays to motorists and residents travelling on Wonboyn Road this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.