Students from the Bega Valley Shire presented with unique opportunity to stargaze with experienced astronomers at Towamba

Amandine Ahrens
Updated January 4 2023 - 11:29am, first published 11:00am
A stargazing event designed for high school and university students is coming to Towamba on January 28, 2023. The Rosette Nebula in Monoceros photographed by Neil Creek.

Students from across the Bega Valley Shire, aged 12 to 24, are invited to attend a stargazing event at Towamba which will be unlike anything they've seen before.

