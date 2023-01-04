A complete guide to fun summer activities for kids in the Bega Valley

After the festive season has come and gone and the novelty of the Christmas presents has worn off, the question of what next in a household with kids - often comes up.
Thankfully there is still plenty of fun to be had with the Bega Valley offering a multitude of activities, upcoming events and fun ways to keep the kids entertained for the remainder of the school holidays.
We've put together a range of family-friendly indoor and outdoor activities for the summer, ranging from free activities to events, programs and lessons.
Surfing, paddle boarding, SUPing and kayaking
Bike trails on the South Coast
Dancing programs and workshops
There's several dancing programs on offer for the 2023 summer holidays, they range in prices so be sure to check them out and secure you spot!
All of these programs need prior-bookings however and will be subject to selling out, we've hyperlinked their websites in the text above for you.
There's two local shows the kids can look forward to be it Candelo's traditional country show or the Pambula Show which is finally back after a four year hiatus!
For the animal lovers out there, I highly recommend a trip to Potoroo Palace in Merimbula.
This not-for-profit public wildlife sanctuary is open daily from 9am to 4pm and offers animal encounters with Koalas, echidnas, snakes, wombats, potoroos of course and many more.
If you're up for some wild fun Magic Mountain is the place that offers a multitude of rides and attractions; be it the water slides, toboggan, jumping castle, mini golf, magic carpet, grand prix cars, the maze or the tree climb challenge - there really is something for everyone.
Kianinny Bush Cottages offers heaps of things for the little ones from a school holiday program day camp where kids can get together as a group and enjoy all the fun that is to be had (bookings necessary) or selecting activities individually.
The activities there include Archery, a go at the Flying Fox Sugar Glider, Mini Golf, canoeing, SUPing and more.
You can also play mini golf at Top Fun, Magic Mountain and Bendy Kates.
If it's raining outside there's a few places you can go to which include: locally owned twin cinema, the Picture Show Man which is screening six great movies, the Merimbula Aquarium at the Wharf and Top Fun.
Top Fun is a great indoor arcade that also offers mini golf. Best known for its ten pin bowling it also includes Zone 3 laser tag and over 40 video games to choose from.
Bermagui, Bega, Tura and Eden Libraries
There's a very impressive range of activities on offer for kids these holidays at the local libraries.
Certain events will also be held twice to make sure people don't miss out.
I don't know about you but some of my childhood highlights was visiting some decorative lolly shops or ice creameries and we have some great options on the Sapphire Coast.
I scream you scream, we all scream for ice cream
Bermagui's gelati clinic adopts a traditional method to making their gelati and you sure can taste it! The gelati shop is also located at the scenic Bermagui Fishermen's Wharf, you'll also be right beside one of the best fish and chips in the valley too which is a great lunch or dinner option.
Tilba Dairy factory is a must visit as well as it offers not just ice-cream, but award winning milk, freshly made yogurts and a variety of delicious cheeses.
Pambula's Bianchini Gelati offers home made Italian Ice Cream made from Tilba milk and Bega eggs along with local fruit. Last I heard their mobile Gelati van was parked in Tathra near the Salt Tathra Café.
Ice cream shops in Merimbula include the Boardwalk Gelateria and the Merimbula Ice Creamery which offers over 50 flavours, both are located in the centre of the town.
The 'eye candy' shops
Tilba's renowned lolly shop is a definite bucket list item and it's one of the many shops to visit among the other heritage buildings located in Central Tilba.
You've also got to visit Pambula's very own Willy Wonka shop - yep you heard me correctly and they do sell the chocolate bars with golden tickets hidden within.
But if chocolate isn't you or your child's thing, then there's a range of sour lollies and old classic candies to suit people of all ages.
If you're also looking for a chance to get the kids outdoors walking in among nature there's a few good spots from Tathra to Eden that I recommend.
Two easy access walks you can access while in town include: Merimbula's picturesque boardwalk and Pambula's Panboola Wetlands.
Panboola is a beautiful nature reserve wherein you can see many kinds of birdlife, kangaroos and other animals. It happens to be a short walk away from the main streets of Pambula too so it's a great option if you're in town and wanting a little nature escape with the kids.
Merimbula board walk is a super leisurely stroll that meanders around the lake shore and gives you a very scenic look of Merimbula's township.
Want to take the kids to a rainforest that will make their imagination roam? Then Goodenia Rainforest is a definite bucket list item to check off as well.
This short nature walk is located near Merimbula and offers a Fern Gully feel with moss covered rocks, vines and quirky-looking beetles.
The Pinnacles Loop Track is another short track that you can take the kids to that opens up to an awe-inspiring rock formation.
This visual feast features a spectacular erosion feature where cliffs of soft white sand are capped with a layer of red gravel clay. The walk to the cliffs also offers a mix of vegetation from eucalyptus trees to wattle and a brisk walk through a pine forest.
The Bega River is also a great spot to take the kids for a walk and the great part is you can take your dog too, which is a bonus considering how many places around here prohibit dog walking.
Finally last but not least you can take the kids to the Tathra Wharf have a spot of breakfast, lunch or just enjoy the scenic walk from the wharf to the headland.
Listed below are some beaches to visit - I made sure to include ones that are safe to visit as they have calmer waters and less rips then some of the pristine other beautiful but unpredictable beaches.
If you're wanting complete peace of mind though, I would advise to visit our patrolled beaches in the Bega Valley.
Patrolled beaches include Horseshoe Bay and Camel Rock Beach in Bermagui, Tathra Beach, Pambula Beach, Aslings Beach in Eden, Short Point Beach and Bar Beach in Merimbula and of course there's Merimbula Main Beach too.
To check when the beaches are patrolled visit the Beaches and Lifeguard Services page on the Bega Valley Shire Council website.
Bermagui to Tathra
Merimbula and Pambula
Eden
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
