Community anger over empty aged care home in Eden

Mick Brosnan of the Social Justice Advocates of the Sapphire Coast has moved 12 homeless people in caravans onto private property. Every Christmas he rails at the inequity as people are moved out of caravan parks to make way for holiday makers for a couple of weeks.
His anger is all the more so because a 27-bed facility which could be used as a hostel or boarding house for homeless over 55s, is sitting empty in Eden and has been for over a year.
His anger is shared by the community who last week came together to discuss the issue of RSL Lifecare's empty aged care home, Roy Wotton Gardens or as most in Eden know it, Nullica Lodge.
Over 100 people crammed inside the Eden RSL Hall to hear from Mr Brosnan, Eden Recovery & Resilience Alliance chair Carina Severs and Cr Joy Robin.
The mayor and state election Liberal candidate Russell Fitzpatrick and Labor member for Bega Michael Holland also attened.
They had hoped to hear from RSL Lifecare executives as well but the company representatives had decided not to attend, Ms Severs told the meeting.
"We're not happy about it but we will continue to work with them," Ms Severs said.
RSL Lifecare has not communicated what it might do with the empty building other than to say one option was to apply for a change of use.
Nullica Lodge was originally built by the community and then handed over to Anglicare who then sold it to RSL Lifecare. While the building is owned by RSL Lifecare, the land is 40-year Crown Land lease of which there are 10 years to run.
The community overwhelming said it wanted to see Nullica Lodge be retained as independent living premises for homeless over 55s. Dr Holland said he would try to engage all levels of government to help resolve the situation while Cr Fitzpatrick said he believed RSL Lifecare was aware they needed to do something urgently.
Ms Severs said they planned to have an online and paper based survey about the issue and would be setting up stalls in the main street when the surveys were ready. "We need to keep the issue alive and will be forming a working group after Christmas," Ms Severs said.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
