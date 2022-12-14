Monaroo Elder BJ Cruse receives accolades for his work with South Coast youth

Monaroo Elder BJ Cruse has been recognised and acknowledged for his outstanding contribution to Aboriginal education in public schools across the Far South Coast, in this year's Nanga Mai Awards.
The Nanga Mai Awards, presented by the NSW Department of Education, brought people together at the Sydney Opera House in early December to recognise students, school staff and Elders for their significant contributions to communities.
During the ceremony, Uncle BJ was presented with the award for Outstanding Contribution to Educational Achievement by an Aboriginal Community Member.
The award acknowledged his work in sharing the local history and language with the younger generations on the South Coast, through public speeches at schools and events like NAIDOC Day.
On receiving the award, Uncle BJ said the part that touched him most was not the award itself but the nomination from his community.
"I think that's the special thing about it for me, that people within the community acknowledged the work that you do, because really, you don't work to receive an award the work is a reward within itself," he said.
Uncle BJ said award ceremonies like these were a great way to support and recognise students and staff for their achievement as well as their potential.
Uncle BJ Cruse has dedicated his life to land rights and education for all First Nation Peoples since the late 1960s, when he was Treasurer of the Wallaga Lake Political Youth Group, and attended citizen's rights meetings prior to and following the 1967 Referendum.
His passion for education stems from his own lack of opportunities growing up in the era of the white Australia policy, and he has memories of Aboriginal kids still being stolen from their parents.
"Education is important to me because I spent the first 11 years of my life living in a tent being hidden from the protection board and didn't have the opportunity to get a good education," he said.
Uncle BJ said with the way the future was headed it was important, now more than ever, that the younger generations pursued and completed their schooling.
"I think it's good our kids are getting an education because the more time goes on the more complex things will be and our people will need an education just to survive," he said.
"So it's very important that elders in the community, parents and guardians give our kids as much support as we can to help them achieve their potential".
Uncle BJ said his way of supporting the kids was through giving public speeches at schools and events to encourage youth "as best as I can".
"The school system is not really designed for our kids but they should apply themselves and take the opportunity to go right through school and do the best they can," he said.
"Not so they can do better than the person beside them but to race within yourself to become the best person you can be."
The nomination for Uncle BJ's award was put together by staff at the Eden Marine High School who wanted to acknowledge him for the "integral part he has played in bringing change, acceptance, belonging and uniting the school community as one".
In the application the school remarked on Uncle BJ's knowledge of the education system and found his passion for the educational outcomes of First Nation students to be "something truly remarkable".
"His dedication to educational rights for First Nation students is beyond words, he is a humble person who never asks for recognition and he is highly deserving of this award," an Eden Marine High School representative said.
"As a small community of schools, we are blessed to have such an inspiring man to help teach us and for him to pass on his wisdom to us all."
When Uncle BJ isn't fighting for the educational rights of First Nation students he can be found campaigning for the land rights of the local community as chair of the Eden Local Aboriginal Land Council - a position he has held for more than 35 years.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.