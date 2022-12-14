Magnet
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Monaroo Elder BJ Cruse receives accolades for his work with South Coast youth

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated December 14 2022 - 5:09pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Monaroo Elder BJ Cruse has been recognised and acknowledged for his outstanding contribution to Aboriginal education in public schools across the Far South Coast, in this year's Nanga Mai Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.