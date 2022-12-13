Eden's John Steele awarded Marine Rescue life membership award

Marine Rescue Eden member John Steele has been honoured for his lifelong devotion to helping the marine community.
On Wednesday December 7, Mr Steele was presented with a Unit Life Membership by Marine Rescue NSW Deputy Commissioner Alex Barrell.
Deputy Commissioner Barrell was accompanied by Zone Commander South Mike Hammond, Marine Rescue Regional Director Glen Felkin, Zone Duty Operations Manager Glenn Sullivan and Marine Rescue Eden unit Commander Nancy Weatherman at the presentation of the award.
Mr Barrell said that the presentation of the Life Membership was fitting recognition for Mr Steele's many years of outstanding service to the boating community.
"John recently notched up his 37th year in marine services, 22 years in military service as a naval pilot and navigation officer, followed by 15 years in the emergency services as a member of Marine Rescue NSW."
Mr Barrell said over the years Mr Steele had assisted Marine Rescue in multiple roles from being the Deputy Unit Commander and Unit Commander, to an assessor and Marine College invigilator, and for the past nine years had been the Eden Unit Training Officer.
Mr Barrell said Mr Steele's knowledge of the weather, seas, radios and navigation were profound and had majorly influenced the unit for the better.
"His willingness to assist and advise, and his calmness under stress are engaging and infectious," he said.
Marine Rescue Eden Unit Commander Nancy Weatherman recalled her first meeting with Mr Steele when she had come on board the unit.
"I bounded up the stairs full of enthusiasm and came face to face with a large, bearded man who looked me up and down (appropriately) then, in the sternest of voices said 'why are your shoes untied! Tie them up immediately'," she said.
"I left that meeting wondering if could ever gain that confidence and knowledge, but with John's mentoring I soon flourished at the unit, although every time I see him John still checks to see if my shoes are tied".
Mr Steele's time with the Navy and Marine Rescue NSW has seen him receive significant internal and external awards. For his service, he has received both the 5 and 10 year Marine Rescue Long Service awards, and the National Medal with clasps.
Mr Steele was also awarded the Emergency Services medal in 2017 for his distinguished service as a member of an Australian emergency service.
While stepping back from his active role as Training Officer, Mr Steele remained a valued member of the Unit Executive and training team, bringing with him a wealth of knowledge of policy and procedures that has assisted the Eden unit tremendously.
When asked what his thoughts were on receiving the award, Mr Steele remained characteristically humble.
"This award means more to me than any medal," he said.
