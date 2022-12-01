How domain names can revolutionise your business

A good domain name will help you revolutionise your organisation with six benefits. Picture supplied

This is branded content.

Domain names are what people remember first when they visit your website. They're the equivalent of an address for your business, and with one, you'll be able to drive traffic to it.

A domain name is like an address for your website. Users who type your domain name into their browser are taken straight to your site. Search engines also use this element to help people find relevant information if they're looking for certain products or services.

A good domain name will help you revolutionise your organisation with these six benefits.

1. Boosts search engine results ranking

When you get a good domain name from a web hosting provider such as www.ventraip.com.au, you have the potential to increase your website's visibility, making it easier for users to find you online. Aside from that, having your own business domain name and website also gives you better positioning in search engines and helps build trust among potential customers.



And when you have traffic, you can encourage visitors to do specific things on your website, such as subscribing to your email newsletter or push notifications about your products or services.

If you're a clothing brand that sells hoodies and t-shirts online, a domain name with keywords like 'hoodie' and 't-shirt store' can help people find your store more easily. Your website will have a better chance at ranking high in search engine results pages (SERPs) if you have an optimised and well-thought-out domain name. When you gain more organic traffic, the higher the potential to attract more customers.

2. Builds brand reputation

A strong brand is essential for any business today. Your brand identity represents your company and its products or services. With a good domain name, you'll be able to build this identity by establishing an instant connection between consumers and other vendors in your industry.

For example, if you own a small company that sells software solutions to small businesses, you may use a domain name that includes keywords like 'software' or 'marketing.' This domain name instantly gives people an idea of what they can expect from your business.

3. Increases competitive edge

An eye-catching domain name can help make you stand out and attract new customers. If your domain name becomes associated with consistent, high-quality service or a particular product over time, visitors are likely to choose you over other brands since they already recognise your brand.

Moreover, if your business specialises in cupcakes, having a domain name with keywords like 'cupcakes for you' would be more effective than 'cupcakes online' because it offers visitors a more personalised experience when they visit your website. As a result, they are more likely to buy from you.

4. Reduces marketing costs

An optimised domain name associated with high-quality services or products reduces marketing costs because people will likely just voluntarily type your URL into their browser to visit your website. This will reduce the costs of marketing and advertising as your website will have a strong presence in search engine rankings.

A domain name can also be tailored to your target audience's location. If you are trying to sell products online and want to reach out to potential customers in specific countries, you can use a country-specific domain extension like .co, .uk, or .de (for Germany). By using a country-specific domain name, you can bring your products closer to your target market.

5. Increases revenue

Visitors who directly go to your website are more likely to buy from you. This happens because they feel confident about doing business with you because they already recognise your brand name.

For instance, if your domain name is easy to remember and share, people will tell their friends about it or link to it from their own websites or social media accounts. This means more traffic for your website and more potential customers who may become loyal customers.

6. Provides easy accessibility

Having your own domain name and website also ensures your products and services are accessible. You only need to share a link to your website and your visitors can learn more about your business.

Key takeaway