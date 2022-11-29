Orientation day fun for Eden Kindy kids

Eden Public school recently hosted next year's Kindergarten students and their parents for orientation sessions.
The school held three orientation days for students enrolled in 2023.
The parents of the students had an information session in the school hall while the new students met up with their classmates and teachers.
The children participated in various hands-on tasks, sat beautifully to listen to a story, met their buddy, visited the playground and explored a school bus!
Meanwhile, Eden PS Year 6 students took their next step with a high school orientation day this week as well.
Lots of fun and exciting times, with many more to come in the new school year.
