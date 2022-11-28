Magnet
Laura Ritchie has picked up another Emmy for Love on the Spectrum

By Marion Williams
Updated December 1 2022 - 8:02am, first published November 28 2022 - 3:30pm
Tura resident Laura Ritchie produced the second series of Love on the Spectrum which won an International Emmy Award for best non-scripted entertainment. Picture supplied

The second series of the ABC reality television series Love on the Spectrum, produced by Tura resident Laura Ritchie, has won an International Emmy Award.

