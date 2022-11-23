Having spent time around her twin nieces, now 23 years old, Vanessa Cole saw firsthand the experience her sister has had with NDIS plans and services providers.
Under the name Boomaroo, a tribute to her grandfather, she now draws on her lived experience and accountant background to help people with disability manage their NDIS budget.
"Upon hearing of the role of a plan manager, I thought this would be a perfect fit for me to assist in the disability sector. With my accounting skill set, I know I can provide prompt and accurate payment of invoices and traceability, therefore easing the burden for many families," Vanessa said.
"I am passionate about helping participants have more freedom to focus on the areas of life that are important to them, and to take their financial stress away."
As a family business based on the NSW South Coast, Boomaroo Plan Management's services stretch Australia wide.
Along with her sisters, Ali Binskin and Fiona Rafton, and her family, Vanessa is proud to help NDIS participants to manage the funding for the supports in their plan.
"With financial backgrounds, we have seen the benefit we can provide for participants to manage their NDIS budget," said Vanessa.
"We provide support to each other with our own independent businesses. We are fortunate to have a strong family network and wish to offer support to others so they can live a life full of love and ease."
She said being involved with the girls as they grew up inspired her progression to a plan management role.
"Having navigated with service providers, we understand that providers need to be paid quickly, to continue to provide services to them," Vanessa said.
Boomaroo also prides itself on delivering flexible and culturally sensitive communication, tailored to individual needs and preferences. Each client has one point of contact, ensuring a consistent and approachable service is always provided.
"I can feel the ease when someone chats with me, like a weight has been lifted off their shoulders."
By harnessing the advancements in technology over recent years, X-Tremity works hard to help grant greater mobility to people with disability.
From orthotic devices to assist with single-joint stability to full-limb prosthetics, the team have been guiding patients through the consultation, manufacturing, and fitment process since Jens Baufelt founded the company in 2017.
Andy Sands, chief operating officer, said they are inspired by the philosophy that the limitation of a limb's function should not result in the loss of one's passions, hobbies and independence.
"When we create our devices, each of these personal characteristics are considered so that our products go with the wearer throughout life's journey, instead of limiting where their life's journey goes," Andy said.
"In our modern age, with the incredible advancement of medical knowledge, technologies and manufacturing methods, we've been lucky enough to see so much good come from what could have been such a burden only a few years ago."
The X-Tremity team are guided by Jens' innovative spirit and desire for excellence, traits which Andy says make him widely respected in the industry.
"He cares for his clients like no other and will bend over backwards to make sure they get what they need and are looked after as they should be."
"Our focus has been and will always be our customers. When we're entrusted to give them the gift of mobility and independence, we do so with great honour," Andy said.
This International People with Disability Day, X-Tremity celebrates the achievements, contributions, and resilience of each individual with disability, as opposed to focusing on what they are physically capable of.
"We strongly believe that a person's level of ability has absolutely no relevance to their value, what they have to give and how they can influence those around them. This day is important to everyone as it highlights the fact that those living with a disability should be celebrated just as much as those around them without a disability," Andy said.
X-Tremity is an NDIS registered provider and has supported hundreds of people with disability on the South Coast and beyond.
"Many clients are surprised to find just how easy and affordable it is to have their orthotic or prosthetic needs reassessed and an updated device created for them to suit their current needs," Andy said.
"We get so much joy from the stories of our clients. To hear about the hurdles they've overcome, the goals they've reached and the way they simply refuse to give up inspires us every day."