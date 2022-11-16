Remembrance day connecting veterans

Eden's Remembrance Day service, hosted at the town's Cenotaph, brought together veterans, defence personnel, and families connected to the various historic wars.
Around 30 people attended the Remembrance Day service hosted in Eden at the RSL Park on Calle Calle Street in Eden on November 11, 2022.
Eden RSL Sub-branch secretary Tony Larkings said, it had been a successful service wherein veterans and serving personnel came together to reflect and pay their respects to their comrades that had "shared the same commitment to service".
"The veterans and serving personnel gathered have served in different conflicts and they get together on this day to reflect on the friends and family that have passed fighting for it," he said.
Mr Larkings said Remembrance Day also served as a time to reflect on the other conflicts and wars, paying respects not only to the people that died in the second world war, but those who served in overseas conflicts and those who died and served within Australia too.
"They have shared that commitment to service whether it's in different time zones or different wars,
"As a nation we require people in military or defence to do unspeakable things for the protection of all and no matter what anybody says, we need to understand and honour their commitment to defending our way of life."
Mr Larkings said they also hosted a Remembrance Day service at the Uniting retirement home in Eden, prior to the 11am service at the Cenotaph, which he said had been a short but meaningful service.
"There must have been around 20 in attendance and a lot of them were deeply moved, we had some veterans and legacy ladies from the retirement home there too," he said.
Mr Larkings said they read the poem Flanders Fields as well as the One Thousand Men Are Walking poem, which brought tears to the eye for several in the room.
Mr Larkings said on the whole both services on the day had gone really well and brought people together in reflection.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
