Magnet
Home/News/Local News

New 'wombat crossing' for Eden Public School, plan for delays

Updated November 16 2022 - 11:51am, first published 11:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An example of a 'wombat crossing' at Bega High School. The new style of pedestrian crossings are being rolled out across Bega Valley school zones. Picture by Ben Smyth

Work will begin next week outside Eden Public School to upgrade the existing school crossing to a raised pedestrian crossing - also known as a "wombat crossing".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.