New 'wombat crossing' for Eden Public School, plan for delays

Work will begin next week outside Eden Public School to upgrade the existing school crossing to a raised pedestrian crossing - also known as a "wombat crossing".
Council said local contractors will carry out the works Monday 21 November to Monday 5 December, weather permitting.
The work will require a partial road closure on Imlay Street between Mitchell Street and Bass Street.
During this time, the section of road will operate as a single lane with south-bound access only. A detour will be in place for north-bound traffic via Bass, Calle Calle and Mitchell Streets.
Local residents will still have access to properties and businesses along Imlay Street, however access must be in a south-bound direction from the Imlay Street and Mitchell Street intersection through to the Imlay Street and Bass Street intersection.
A north-bound detour for heavy vehicles will be in place via Chandos, Calle Calle and Mitchell Streets.
Traffic control, signs and a reduced speed limit will be in place for the duration of the works and pedestrian footpaths beyond the work sites will remain accessible.
Council thanked motorists and residents for their patience.
This project is jointly funded by the NSW and Australian governments as part of the NSW Road Safety Program, School Zone Infrastructure Sub-Program.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.