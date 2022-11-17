Eden's NAIDOC family fun day is going ahead!

Eden's Indigenous culture is coming to the fore this weekend with Twofold Aboriginal Corporation's NAIDOC celebration day.
The NAIDOC family fun day will take place on Saturday, November 19, after being rescheduled from a date in October due to bad weather. The celebrations will kick off from 10am until 2pm at the Eden AFL Oval.
There will be a range of games for youth to get involved with including kids games, face painting, and bubble soccer with the local PCYC group.
There will also be live music from well-known Indigenous performer Dale Huddleston along with performances from talented local singers Nikai Stewart, Nikea and Dre.
Twofold Aboriginal Corporation's manager of cultural inclusion Alison Simpson said, all were welcome to join on the day and participate in the activities.
"NAIDOC is not just about celebrating Aboriginal and Islander culture, it's about wanting the whole community to celebrate it with us," she said.
Ms Simpson said there would also be stands propped up around the oval which would promote the services available to community.
"It's a day for community to come out, enjoy being together, listen to music and learn about the services and programs that are availble," she said.
Ms Simpson said there would also be some Indigenous dances performed by Eden primary school students as well as a cake cutting for all to enjoy.
Ms Simpson said Twofold Aboriginal Corporation had decided to host the NAIDOC family fun day during a warmer time of the year, which would give people the best chances to come out for it.
"NAIDOC week is generally celebrated in the first week of July but we can also celebrate our events up until November, so we pushed ours towards the end of the year," she said.
"It's a little bit warmer then and it means our elders can come out for it, because people don't really tend to get out and about as much during the winter months."
This year NAIDOC celebrations have centred around the theme to get up stand up and show up.
For further information on the event contact Twofold Aboriginal Corporation via phone on 6495 6343.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
