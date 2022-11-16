P&O Pacific passengers get a 'taste of Eden'

The day started with overcast skies and the threat of rain, but luckily the clouds parted shortly before lunch - just in time to welcome the large groups of visitors that flooded the town of Eden.
Following P&O Pacific Adventure's docking at Eden on Sunday morning, November 13, around 2000 passengers, along with 258 crew members disembarked from the ship to explore the town.
Most of the visitors were transported by bus, courtesy of P&O, to attend the Taste of Eden Festival hosted at the Seahorse Inn, where a range of local food stallholders welcomed the hungry cruise ship passengers.
Cruise Eden coordinator Debbie Meers said it was an incredibly successful day, especially considering majority of the passengers disembarked to explore Eden, with only 200 or so passengers choosing to stay onboard.
"The guests were absolutely thrilled with their experiences of Eden, one guest even said that from all the cruises she had done, this was the best shore excursion she'd ever had," Ms Meers said.
Local food stalls also had a very successful day, with Pambula business Broadwater Oysters so popular its produce quickly sold out.
"All the stallholders were local and it was great to have an event that showcased all our local food and beverage providers," she said.
While the guests enjoyed the food, they were also treated to a live performance from talented local musician, Sam Stevenson.
Back on deck, Eden Tourism chairperson Lana Wills exchanged plaques with the captain of P&O Pacific Adventure to commemorate the ship's maiden visit to the seaside village.
"The captain was very appreciative of the opportunity to visit Eden for the first time," Ms Meers said.
Cruise Eden was especially thankful to their sponsors P&O Cruises Australia, the Sea Horse Inn, and Bega Valley Shire Council through their generous community grants program.
"Without them this day wouldn't have been possible," Ms Meers said.
The P&O Pacific Adventure was set to return on March 19 in 2023 for another Taste of Eden Festival experience.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
