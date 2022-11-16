Mussel and shellfish farming put on hold at Twofold Bay after toxic algae discovery

Mussel farming at Twofold Bay in Eden is still on hold since a toxic algae bloom outbreak was detected in late October.
At the time of the outbreak, the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) issued a warning for people to avoid consuming shellfish collected or caught at Twofold Bay due to the risk of Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning (PSP).
The toxic phytoplankton detected in Twofold Bay was identified as being alexandrium pacificum, an algae bloom well known for it's paralytic properties.
A DPI spokesperson however assured that these phytoplankton were "fairly common" in marine waters and only occasionally increased in numbers to levels that caused some types of seafood to accumulate toxins.
"The most recent samples collected in October showed high levels of toxin in mussels and moderate levels of alexandrium pacificum in the water column," they said.
"The persistence of such blooms varies greatly and is dependent on the prevailing weather patterns, ocean currents (including nutrient rich upwellings) and water temperature."
While this particular algae bloom has been detected in a number of estuaries from Port Stephens to Wonboyn Lake, the DPI's findings showed only Twofold Bay and Broken Bay had recorded levels of toxin in seafood that exceed public health guidelines.
READ ALSO: P&O Pacific passengers get a 'taste of Eden'
The DPI said that toxic marine algal blooms were a "rare event" in NSW and as a consequence of this, the mussel farm in Eden had temporarily stopped harvesting mussels for human consumption.
"The mussels are not affected by the bloom and will quickly purge the toxin when the bloom ends," DPI spokesperson said.
Fishers of other potentially impacted species such as abalone have been advised to shift their fishing activities to other areas.
READ ALSO: Say hello to new BDN journalist Sam Armes
Deputy Director General for Biosecurity and Food Safety John Tracey said the toxins could be found in shellfish species such as oysters, mussels, scallops, cockles and clams.
Dr Tracey said symptoms usually appeared within 10 minutes to 3 hours of eating. Symptoms may include:
"Anyone experiencing these symptoms after eating seafood from or near the affected area should seek immediate medical attention," Dr Tracey said.
"Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning is rare, but it is important that people follow this advice to avoid getting sick".
Dr Tracey assured that seafood purchased in shops and restaurants however were safe to eat due to the NSW Food Authority monitoring the safety of commercially harvested shellfish.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.