Magnet
Home/News/Local News
Good News

South Coast students inspired by Stand Tall speakers, entertainers

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated November 16 2022 - 7:21pm, first published November 11 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a day for the ages when a killer line-up of motivational speakers and performers from across the country came to Pambula for a day dedicated to inspiring youth on the South Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.