It was a day for the ages when a killer line-up of motivational speakers and performers from across the country came to Pambula for a day dedicated to inspiring youth on the South Coast.
Stand Tall brought more than 2000 students together from nine schools spread across the South Coast.
The action packed day started at 9am on November 10, with students gradually filling up the big top set up on the Pambula Sporting Complex grounds.
Stand Tall founders Angela Farr-Jones and Jeanine Treharne introduced a host of motivational speakers and performers, with the likes of Michael Crossland and Glen Gerreyn, who travelled to Pambula to share their stories on how they overcame some major life challenges.
From Olympian athletes, to a blind big-wave surfer and professional freestyle motocross riders, the presenters kept the students engaged from start to finish as they got on stage one after another, with the aim of motivating the kids to look within and find the strengths they already had.
The students and teaching staff were also treated to some exceptional musical performances by two big names in the industry, who hyped the crowds up.
From Australia's winner of The Voice in 2021, Bella Taylor Smith who dazzled audiences with her celestial voice, to renowned Australian pop singer Timomatic who got the students dancing energetically to his upbeat songs.
Throughout the day the general impression and feedback of the event given by teachers, students and community representatives was that Stand Tall had left such a profound impact it was sure to create "ripples" of positive effects on the youth and community for days, if not weeks to come.
NSW Advocate for Children and Young People, Zoë Robinson said she found events like these brought incredible benefits to youth and their communities.
"I think the ripple effect from this event is one we don't even know the impact of yet and I think some of the people in the room today will feel the impact and some will go into the next days and feel it," she said.
Lumen Christi Catholic College students Alana Bretherton, Lachlan Daniel and Imogen Bichard said they were inspired by the presenters who had motivated them to stay true to themselves and their dreams.
Year 10 student Imogen said the speech by Australian Olympian Nicola McDermott had been especially genuine and inspiring for her.
"She said you've got to also define yourself before chasing the dream so that if you fall back, you know who you are and you can get back up and start again," she said.
Imogen said it was important to have events the likes of Stand Tall in the South Coast because it really brought all the students together to pay attention and listen to some important life lessons.
"It was great because everyone was sitting down, watching it and paying attention and those that didn't really pay attention in school, they're going to listen now," she said.
"I hope that everyone is going to take something away from it because it was useful information to go into adult life with."
Imogen's classmate Alana added that it had been an event that really brought all the schools together.
"We've never really had anything quite like this, especially one with all the different schools together," she said.
Year 12 student Lachlan said the large scale event was yet another event in the likes of Wanderer, that helped put Pambula on the map.
"It's really showing the development of Pambula which has gone from being such a small town to a bit of a regional centre and it's starting to get a bit of a name for itself," he said.
Lachlan said the main message he took away from the day was that there was no need to compare yourself to others and their dreams, but rather looking within at your own capabilities and strengths.
"For me it was about self reflection, the idea that your mental health relies a lot on looking within. So you have to take a look at yourself and your goals and believe that the solution is really within you," he said.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
