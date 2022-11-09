Anne's message in a bottle venture is going 10 years strong

It's been 10 years since Anne Field tossed a bottle with a message rolled up inside to the sea off the coast of Eden and the tale behind the venture is certainly an interesting one.
In April 2012 Ms Field ventured to Albany in Western Australia with the intention of releasing a bottle carrying the story of her Glaswegian grandmother, Agnes Gibson, who had sailed from London to Sydney a century before.
Ms Field said she wanted to celebrate the 100 year anniversary since her grandmother had boarded the Shaw Savill & Albion ship called Pakeha and sailed to Australia.
"Going to a restaurant to celebrate it would have been boring, I decided to think outside the box," she said.
"I have my grannie's original ticket and log and thought I'd commit the bottle into the mighty Southern Ocean which she'd crossed on her journey to Sydney," she said.
Ms Field hoped that by committing the bottle to the Southern Ocean, it would be transported by the currents and taken to another country.
The bottle had other plans however and resurfaced 180 miles east of Albany and was discovered by a fisherman at Bremer Bay 32 days later on May 22.
Ms Field flew back over to Perth, collected the bottle and re-assessed where she was going to put it out to sea next.
A few months later Ms Field travelled to Eden, which she'd chosen to be the next place to recommit the bottle, based on recommendations made by oceanographer Dr David Griffin.
Ms Field went out in the early hours of September 30, with skipper Richard Buckingham, who worked aboard the Freedom Charters' vessel 'Connemara' in Eden.
Once out to sea, at 37 degrees south and 150 degrees east to be precise - Ms Field recommitted the bottle to sea.
She hasn't heard of its whereabouts since.
Ms Field said she hoped the bottle hadn't been destroyed by any vessels on its journey at sea and hoped it'd be discovered one day.
"Granny is still out to sea, it was officially 10 years in September," she said.
Ms Field returned to Eden in recent days on a special road trip from her home in Sydney to commemorate the day she'd cast her grandmother's story to sea.
She said she thoroughly enjoyed her return to Eden and noted the town had undergone many changes since her visit in 2012. She was especially taken with the Australasia Hotel.
Ms Field brought a close friend on her travels along with her cavalier King Charles spaniel, who made his presence known at the Eden docks.
"I really enjoy the coastal scenery down here and the delicious seafood. It's been lovely to be back," she said.
To keep up to date with Ms Field's message in a bottle adventure or find out more about certain parts of the story, you can visit her blog online at: www.annefield.net.au.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
