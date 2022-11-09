PHOTOS: Eden Marine's class of 2022 celebrate in style

HSC students from Eden Marine High came together for a colourful, happy and fun night of celebration for their formal hosted at the luxurious Seahorse Inn at Boydtown.
Year 12 students Makenzie Baker and Freya Occleshaw said it had been a wonderful evening, where they enjoyed celebrating the end of their exams and with it the end of a chapter, while also looking ahead to the next.
Freya said the evening also held mixed emotions between the nostalgia of not seeing their classmates every day anymore to the pride and excitement in hearing what each student was setting out to become.
"I'm just really proud of everyone, we all got to walk individually down the path and have our achievements read out as well as everyone's plans for next year," she said.
Freya added that as vice-captain she enjoyed reflecting on the relationships they'd built between themselves and their teachers at the school during her speech with Jake Humphrey, her fellow vice-president.
Freya and Jake said they were thankful to the staff at the school for all the support they'd given their students.
This sentiment was also expressed by Makenzie, who said she'd really appreciated seeing the work that was put into hosting such a beautiful evening to wish them farewell.
"We're super thankful to the teachers for having organised it and for bringing everyone together," she said.
Makenzie said it had been great to get together with her classmates, seeing them all dressed up and celebrating the end of their exams and achievements.
"I think it was really nice for everyone to finish up with everything, see each other and know that we all helped each other get through it," she said.
Eden Marine's Year 12 advisor, Michelle Bond, said it had been "really nice to see all the students looking so beautiful", she had found the boys and girls to have been very tastefully dressed.
Ms Bond said it had been one of the biggest formals they'd had at the Seahorse Inn with around 210 guests attending the evening.
"It's certainly the biggest year group that we've had for some time," she said.
Ms Bond said one of the highlights of the Year 12 formal evening had been to see "how happy they were to see each other since their exams".
"They obviously saw each other briefly after their exams but having the chance to get together as a group and really enjoy themselves for a night, they just relished it," she said of the graduating students.
Ms Bond said they also celebrated the 18th birthday of student Mataya Barber that evening.
"We organised a special little desert to come out with a candle on it for her birthday, it was really nice," she said.
Ms Bond said as the career advisor of the school she was very proud to see that a majority of the students had either obtained an apprenticeship or gained early entry for university.
Ms Bond said she'd also enjoyed seeing the students enthusiastically dance along to the Nutbush, which they'd requested to be one of their songs for the night.
"It was so great to see them all jump on stage to do the Nutbush which is a song I grew up with as well."
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
