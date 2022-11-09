Magnet
PHOTOS: Eden Marine's class of 2022 celebrate in style

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
November 9 2022 - 4:30pm
Eden Marine High's graduating class of 2022 celebrating their formal at the Seahorse Inn in an assortment of colourful evening dresses and classy suits. Picture by Angi High

HSC students from Eden Marine High came together for a colourful, happy and fun night of celebration for their formal hosted at the luxurious Seahorse Inn at Boydtown.

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

