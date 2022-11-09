Eden's Remembrance Day service 2022

On Friday, November 11, communities around Australia will pause to reflect on the anniversary of the end of World War I and pay respect to all those who have served then and since.
In Eden the Remembrance Day ceremony will be held at the Eden Cenotaph in the RSL Park on Calle Calle Street, Eden.
The ceremony will begin at 10.30 leading up to the minute of silence at 11am.
There will be a bagpipe performance by John Riggs as well as a bugle call performed by Chris Greenwood.
School representatives from both Eden Marine High and Eden Public Schools will also be attending the ceremony.
Once the ceremony is over, attendees will be invited back to the Eden RSL Hall for some light refreshments.
Earlier that morning at 9am, RSL members will also host a ceremony at the town's nursing home.
