Magnet
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Eden's Remembrance Day service 2022

Updated November 9 2022 - 4:50pm, first published 11:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eden's Remembrance Day ceremony will be held at the Eden Cenotaph in the RSL Park.

On Friday, November 11, communities around Australia will pause to reflect on the anniversary of the end of World War I and pay respect to all those who have served then and since.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.