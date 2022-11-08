New open gallery: Threatened flora exhibition

A series of photos featuring threatened and endangered flora of the Snowy Monaro region is on display at the Eden Welcome Centre as of November 5.
The photo gallery dubbed 'Now you see us' was captured by Ruth Maddison, a self-taught photographer who relocated from Melbourne to Eden in 1996.
In 2008 Ms Maddison was commissioned by NSW Parks and Wildlife Service and South East Arts to produce 12 images of threatened and endangered plants from the Snowy-Monaro region.
"With guides, and permission to pick specimens to work with, I clambered around Brown Mountain, Mt Kosciuszko and places in between," she said.
The exhibition will be on display from November 5 until February 5, 2023. Visit the welcome centre website for opening hours.
