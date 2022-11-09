Magnet
Eden Marine High School unveils exciting and 'timeless' mural

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
November 9 2022
Local artist, Belinda Rosenbaum said the mural was "an epic story" of the beautiful landscape and community surrounding the school.

A group of students from Eden High's Student Representative Council came together this week for the unveiling of a 27-metre mural, created by local artist Belinda Rosenbaum.

