A group of students from Eden High's Student Representative Council came together this week for the unveiling of a 27-metre mural, created by local artist Belinda Rosenbaum.
School captain Morgan Thornton said ideas for the large artwork had been discussed in the SRC for a number of years and they finally decided to put in a formal proposal for an installation in early 2021.
"All students were surveyed to determine what they did and did not want," he said.
"Something bright, that represented you all, timeless with no people was the main criteria."
Morgan said both artworks have no technology, architecture, fashion or any other nod to an era, so that the mural would remain "timeless for years to come".
"The artwork also represents everyone, not just those who live on the beach but students who are on farms, live on the river, in the bush love the sea and the mountains," he said.
One of the teachers involved in the project, Kate Mamone, said the final artwork was "fresh and sophisticated" and had made a "huge impact in the school".
Ms Mamone first contacted their chosen artist, Ms Rosenbaum in June 2022, to ask if she'd be interested in undertaking a big and important artwork at the school.
Ms Rosenbaum said she had enthusiastically accepted and soon after received a visual storyboard for the artwork, created by the SRC.
Ms Rosenbaum's mural was developed over the following months and later installed at the school on Monday November 7.
On the day of unveiling, Ms Rosenbaum said she was "honoured as a visual artist" to have been engaged for the mural.
Ms Rosenbaum added she'd especially loved creating an artwork that embodied the ideas of the students.
"The SRC with Ms Mamone workshopped ideas and created a storyboard, presenting me with a clear comprehensive brief of what needed to be represented across its 27 metres," she said.
"They wanted the mural to be a story about the landscape of vast horizons, vibrant and vital ecosystems that connects all of you."
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
