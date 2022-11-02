Florabel passionate about up-skilling juniors as venue expands

Eden's Florabel team strives on creating a cohesive work environment, one in which a positive work culture is prioritised. Recently they've cast their sights ahead to supporting younger community members in developing their skills.
Café supervisor Jo Schmidt has worked at Florabel for about 12 months, since it reopened after Covid lockdowns. Having worked in hospitality for 27 years, Jo said Florabel was a great environment for young people to learn in.
"It's awesome watching them build their confidence and social skills - life skills really," Ms Schmidt said.
"Lots of juniors grow from here and can further their careers, it's such a stepping stone for their future."
Florabel was recently recognised by Workplace Learning for Excellence in Workplace Training, in recognition of its contribution to young people making decisions about their future. Last year they were also chosen as a finalist for the Outstanding Start Up Business category in the NSW Business Awards.
17-year-old Eliza Marks has worked at Florabel since the café opened its doors in 2021. It was Eliza's first job and she has learnt a lot, from café all-rounder to becoming a superstar barista. Eliza said the social aspect of the work is enjoyable.
"It's such a good environment to work in - all the people I work with, making coffees - and I love the food," she said.
Aside from the experience she has gained in hospitality, Eliza said she has gained a lot of other important skills through her role.
"I was very socially anxious before I worked here, talking to people through my work has definitely helped me build my confidence. It's great to have some independence and to feel valued as part of a team," she said.
Currently completing Year 12 by distance education, Eliza said she thinks the skills she's developed at Florabel will help her in her career in the future.
Manager Rose Devlin said high retention of café staff had given the business more stability through testing times.
"Our senior staff mentor and support the juniors which creates an atmosphere where they grow and develop skills for life, while having fun along the way," Ms Devlin said.
The licensed café has been offering fresh, modern and traditional cuisine since its opening in 2021 and is well known for its amazing coffee.
In May 2022, Florabel began hosting social events, with their first being a Mother's Day High Tea, which brought about a lovely occasion for Eden residents to celebrate and spoil their mothers.
"It's been great for community spirit and interaction, we have built a strong local following," Jo said.
Florabel employs 13 staff in the café, plus three further administrative and managerial roles and a swathe of local tradesmen who are working hard to complete the much-anticipated Florabel Terrace.
The Terrace is due to launch on the 1st of December, offering wine and tapas and high teas, as the team continues to expand, offering further opportunities for local employment.
"The Terrace is an amazing space looking out at the green canopy towards Balawan (Mt Imlay), hosting events, private functions, live music and a beautiful retail space" Ms Devlin said.
