Eden café and produce store owner Lloyd Urquhart said the NSW government's extra push for the ban of single-use plastic items was a viable move for the long term.
That being said Mr Urquhart said he had mixed feelings in the way it was being enforced - personally he would have preferred it to have been a choice taken by the people.
"I think it's a fine line between freedom of choice and freedom of will and they're trying to coerce people into really thinking about changing their habits every day," he said.
A ban on a range of additional single-use plastic items in NSW was announced by the Minister for Environment and Heritage and came into effect on November 1.
"Today, we're delivering long-term change by banning some of the most-littered single-use plastic items, including plastic straws, stirrers, cutlery, plates, bowls and cotton buds," Mr Griffin said.
Mr Urquhart said the slightly forceful push might not be such a bad thing however, especially in the long term.
"With respect, sometimes it's good to coerce people into thinking about that sort of thing because ultimately we're creatures of habit and this might be the right challenge for change," he said.
"For me I think it's important to push people a little bit out of their 10 per cent change threshold, as it can lead to creating new habits."
Mr Urquhart had already begun carrying eco-friendly items in the takeaway side of things at Sprout Café, which he had recently taken over in Eden.
At Sprout he was using bamboo cutlery, cardboard bowls and trays for all their takeaway orders, as well as biodegradable straws.
One of the takeaway items he found most challenging to find a eco-friendly replacement for however, was smoothie cups, which still came in "clear harder plastic" materials.
Keeping in line with the move towards recyclable items in the takeaway business, Sprout Eden café owners Lloyd and Rebeckah Urquhart have begun brainstorming innovative ways to move away from single-use and hard plastic items.
"We've seen some keep cups for smoothies in the supermarkets which caused us to think about it and we might try to stock them in the front of house too," he said.
However the push to move away from plastic smoothie cups and introduction of keep ones, was still an idea for the drawing table and one they hoped to bring out at Sprout in the near future.
Mr Urquhart said during this time of change, wherein businesses must transition into using new takeaway items, he urged people to be mindful of the process and patient with their hospitality workers.
"Please be patient with the process because we're having to adjust to the changes," he said.
"If you can just bear with the hospitality industry during this time, it will help us in getting it right as we go along."
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.