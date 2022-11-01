Magnet
Home/News/Local News
Photos

PHOTOS: Eden's Melbourne Cup fashions of the day

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated November 1 2022 - 6:58am, first published 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Melbourne Cup Day celebrations in Eden was a colourful affair this year, with venue holders finding it a difficult task to award the best dressed prizes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.