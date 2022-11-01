PHOTOS: Eden's Melbourne Cup fashions of the day

The Melbourne Cup Day celebrations in Eden was a colourful affair this year, with venue holders finding it a difficult task to award the best dressed prizes.
Across the Eden township businesses ran their own race day celebrations. At the Great Southern Inn a special menu was brought out for the occasion.
Meanwhile at the Fig Café and Bar an elegant three tiered high tea was hosted, with people receiving bubbles on arrival and then a bottomless tea experience among an array of beautiful spring flowers.
Fig Café and Bar owner Kezia Crome said due to their being too many "fabulous fascinators and colourful attires", she'd decided to draw their two prize winners out of a champagne bucket.
"The ladies who dressed up looked fabulous in their fascinators and dresses. There were big one and small ones of all colours," Ms Crome said.
The first two win was Anthony Bennett who was presented with a Moet bottle of champagne and the second winner, Letitia Cruikshank was awarded a $50 in-house voucher.
The roar of applause for both winners left Ms Crome beaming and once the excitement had died down everyone returned to watching the Melbourne races on the big screen.
"Overall the day went well, everyone enjoyed the high tea, and sipped on cocktails, tea and champagne. There was a sweep organised by one of the attending ladies and there were plenty of wins, smiles and laughs all around," Ms Crome said.
At the Eden Sports and Recreation Club the functions organiser, Kristin Hawkins also found it a hard call to choose her best dressed patrons.
Ms Hawkins was left to choose between 15 beautifully dressed women and three elegantly dressed men, who stepped forward to claim best dressed prize.
Luckily she'd planned ahead and had four prizes to give out for the most glamorous fascinators and colourful attires and one prize up her sleeve for the best dressed man.
Ms Hawkins ended up choosing two women to tie for first and second place, which included Eden's very own Sandra Simon who'd worn a gorgeous golden ensemble and Shiralee Hjorth whose feathered fascinator was a delight to behold.
Next she chose the best dressed man who happened to be Gil Neilson. Ms Hawkins said she'd chosen him for his stylistic choice of a nice vest and flat cap to suit.
Lastly her remaining two prizes were given out to Meriel Korbel and Sis Neilson for their vibrant choice of garments.
The Eden Sports and Recreation Club also hosted a special Melbourne Cup buffet lunch and cocktails, which received a great turnout as people gathered to watch the races being streamed on the big screens.
Across the Bega Valley Shire people came together at various clubs, pubs and restaurants to celebrate the races.
This was largely due to the fact that there hadn't been a dedicated race day at the Sapphire Coast Turf Club this year, but that didn't deter people from finding places to gather and watch the races together and share a drink over winning horses.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
