An exciting event catering for thousands of high school students across the South Coast is coming to Pambula in November.
A unique TEDx-style event dubbed 'Stand Tall' is usually hosted in Sydney. However, this year due to funding from the NSW government, organisers of the event have put together a regional tour and the South Coast was included.
Stand Tall will host a series of inspirational speakers from across Australia and beyond, for a one-day event at Pambula on November 10, where stories of resilience aim to inspire students to step up for what they believe in.
Co-founder Jeanine Treharne said she and the team were very excited and "honoured" to host their show on the South Coast.
"It's our way of showing the people of the South Coast how much we really care and want to be there to support after everything they've been through and are still probably going through," she said.
Ms Treharne said the toll of the bushfires and COVID-19 on the mental wellbeing of youth was an important issue and events like Stand Tall "aim to pour as much hope and positivity into one day, which as we know can be life changing".
Stand Tall organisers had initially visited the Cobargo Showground in February, to assess the location for their event. However, after much consideration they decided to go with the Pambula Sporting Complex.
"The new venue is actually a lot more central to the four major schools, which means they can all come now, whereas if we'd held it in Cobargo then schools like Eden High wouldn't have made it," she said.
Ms Treharne said she was excited about their line-up of guest speakers and was especially pleased to open the show with a speech from Bega Valley firefighter Nathan Barnden.
"He's a remarkable young man and we're very honoured to have him coming down for us to share his story of recovery with the students," she said.
Presenters on the day will include winner of The Voice Australia Bella Taylor Smith, champion athlete Glen Gerreyn and Australian Olympic medallist Nicola McDermott.
Also on the line-up is world-famous blind surfer from Brazil Derek Rabelo, and medal winning swimmer Dan Smith.
Find out more about the guest speakers on the Stand Tall website which provides brief bios on each person presenting on the day.
Ms Treharne said the performance from Australian singer and dancer Timomatic, was also bound to be one of the most popular parts of their show.
"He'll be performing with his DJ and the whole place becomes electric when Timomatic is on stage," she said.
Two others not to miss will be Michael Crossland and the presentation of professional motocross riders Russell and Ryley Davis.
Ms Treharne said she was also excited for Lance and Ryley's motocross performance.
"They're going to be doing a lunchtime performance where they'll do all their jumps, backflips and tricks," she said.
Stand Tall events are specifically catered to secondary students and is currently in its tenth year of inspiring students to "stand up" for themselves.
Ms Treharne said they've found a lot of success from their events over the years, which had successfully brought hope to the younger generations.
"We get hundreds of messages from students after our shows, that say it not only filled them with hope but also inspired them to go after their dreams again," she said.
Ms Treharne said their visit to Pambula was a unique opportunity for students in the area and was a day not to be missed.
"The funding for this event has come as a response to COVID-19 and is a one off event, there's no guarantee that we can come back anytime soon for another," she said.
"It's going to be a jam packed, fabulous show and students should make sure they come along or else they're going to miss something amazing."
The event will begin at 9.30am on Thursday, November 10, and finish at 2pm in a marquee tent fit to hold 3000 people which will be located on the Pambula Sporting Complex oval.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW.
