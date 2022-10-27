An Eden man who stole a bottle of whisky worth $60 from Dan Murphy's in Bega has been convicted and fined $800 in court.
Thomas Mundy, 23, appeared in Bega Local Court on Tuesday, October 25, on a charge of shoplifting. He pleaded guilty to taking a 700ml bottle of alcohol on September 24, 2022.
The court heard since Mundy was already on a Community Corrections Order, breaches of the order would also have to be registered.
The court was also told Mundy was not actively engaging in supervision requirements of the order.
Magistrate Doug Dick said in court a sentencing assessment prepared by Community Corrections on the day had been "unfavourable" with Mundy "almost unresponsive to Community Corrections".
Mundy's solicitor Matilda Bogart agreed it was "not a great report" but in her client's defence, he was impaired cognitively with an inability to read and write and had no birth certificate meaning he was unable to access income support.
She also said it was the first time her client had a charge against him in nine months.
Magistrate Dick said Mundy's prior Community Corrections Orders would be revoked and he would be fined $800 for the shoplifting matter, which he could pay off through work development orders.
He also instructed Mundy to seek assistance with the issues mentioned by his solicitor.
Mundy was also ordered to pay $60.99 in compensation to the store.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
