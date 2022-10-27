An Eden man who assaulted another man at the victim's home has been ordered to complete 250 hours of community service.
Gregory Coulson, 33, pleaded guilty to two charges at Bega Local Court on Tuesday, October 25.
Coulson's solicitor Ines Chiumento offered up a guilty plea to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and enter land with intent to commit indictable offence, for an incident that occurred on April 19, 2022.
Ms Chiumento told the court Coulson was intoxicated when he went to the victim's house to address "false allegations" made "that he was a high profile drug dealer".
"He took it badly," she said in court.
"He shouldn't have taken the law into his own hands."
The court heard Coulson had a history of offending as a young person including one matter of violence on his record, but had turned his life around since and now worked for a fish processing company.
The court was told Coulson was remorseful for his actions and wanted to move on with his life and take care of his father in Victoria who had received "devastating health news".
Ms Chiumento pushed for a Community Corrections Order with supervision and anger management treatment.
The prosecution argued Coulson's behaviour was "unprovoked" and pushed for a custodial sentence.
"Self-induced intoxication is not a mitigating factor," the prosecutor said
The prosecution said there was no evidence in the police report that had been agreed upon by both parties about the "victim's dishonesty", calling this "an assertion".
Magistrate Doug Dick said he took these matters "very seriously" and placed Coulson on a Community Corrections Order for two years with supervision from Community Corrections.
Coulson was also ordered to complete 250 hours of community service and fined $2000. He was instructed to take up mental health and drug and alcohol treatments.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
