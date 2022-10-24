The weather didn't look too promising on Friday, October 21 for the arrival of the Pacific Explorer in Eden but despite that, Cruise Eden coordinator Debbie Meers said "nearly 1000 passengers and crew came ashore and enjoyed the Taste of Eden Festival, and our local hospitality".
The arrival of the cruise ship saw the return of the Taste of Eden festival held at the Seahorse Inn which has the benefit of undercover areas and a function room.
Cruise general manager at Port Authority NSW Martin Bidgood said that with the return of cruising after COVID, there was a real buzz around the industry.
Visitors to the Taste of Eden had the opportunity to sample local food and drinks and purchase locally made art and crafts. They also saw Sam Stevenson perform following his recent successful appearance on Australia's Got Talent.
Art on Imlay attracted visitors with a range of products and is now an established part of the Seahorse Inn and open every day 11am-3pm. The not-for-profit group selling local artworks, moved into the Seahorse Inn a year ago and Jenni Vidler, of Art on Imlay said the Seahorse Inn had been fantastic and the location worked really well.
The cruise ship on Friday, the Pacific Explorer ended up staying in Eden longer than expected.
Ms Meers said due to unsafe weather conditions, the ship stayed at berth overnight in Eden, and departed on Saturday morning.
