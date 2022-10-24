Magnet
Home/News/Local News

Pacific Explorer cruise ship visitors enjoy a Taste of Eden

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated October 26 2022 - 6:59am, first published October 24 2022 - 12:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The weather didn't look too promising on Friday, October 21 for the arrival of the Pacific Explorer in Eden but despite that, Cruise Eden coordinator Debbie Meers said "nearly 1000 passengers and crew came ashore and enjoyed the Taste of Eden Festival, and our local hospitality".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.