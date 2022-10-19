Explore natural world of Wonboyn Cemetery with citizen science event

On October 29, from 11am, Wonboyn will host the next in the Life in our Cemeteries series of events being run by Bega Valley Shire Council and Atlas of Life.
Council's environmental engagement officer, Erin Moon said the event was an opportunity for community members to visit local cemeteries to document the plants and wildlife that live in and around them.
"It is a unique way for attendees to connect with nature and each other," Ms Moon said.
"We had a great crowd at the last event in July, who joined for a day of exploring the unique flora, fauna and local histories at the Bermagui cemetery.
"In Wonboyn we hope to see a similar interest and involvement by the local community.
"Citizen science programs like this help to inform the future management of our shire's endangered ecological communities and threatened species."
Atlas of Life chairwoman Libby Hepburn said citizen science was about encouraging the interests and talents of communities to help everyone learn more about their natural environment.
"Everyone who joins the event will explore this fascinating place and can document what they find on the iNaturalist app; so the identity of the plant, insect or animal can be confirmed," Ms Hepburn said.
"Participants will join botanist Jackie Miles and ecologist Elizabeth Larson who will lead 'walk and talks', identifying and photographing the plants and wildlife of the cemetery and its surrounds.
"Local historian Fiona Firth will speak on the history of the cemetery, showing participants how to 'read the cemetery' and unlock interesting local stories.
"There will also be a presentation and display from Potoroo Palace with Glenda Wood giving a talk on local orchids."
Atlas of Life assured the community that full care and respect for the cemetery and those interred will be maintained during this event.
Register online to attend this event: https://ieixewid.paperform.co/
The Atlas of Life is a not-for-profit organisation and an ongoing citizen-science project.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.