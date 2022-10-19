Eden golfers make welcome return to course following washouts

After a few recent rainouts, Eden's golfers were keen and ready to get back on course to test their skills on Saturday.
The men played in the 4BBB championships.
In a close finish, Lou Ristanovic and Gerard Kelly were the winners with a good score of 44 points.
Gordon Budd and Barry Hughes were on the same score, but lost in a countback.
The ladies had a big day playing the 27-hole foursome championship.
Wendy Ferrell and Hazel Saunders had a great round of 103 winning by three strokes from Robyn Skitt and Erica Hansen.
The course was looking good and ladies played off the new 9th tee.
The shot of the day was by Julie Campbell on the third. It was very close to a hole-in-one.
It was a great drive to win the golden shot.
Other winners in recent times have been Wendy Ferrell winning by five strokes and Stuart Cassie in early October. Cecil Miller and Julie Campbell also had a Saturday win.
There were also two great eagles landed in recent games at the Eden course.
John Miller scored an eagle on the 17th and, in the same round, Anthony Clarke hit one on the tough second hole. Well done to both players.
Next week's competition will be stableford for the women and stroke for the men.
It's time to get the game in high gear for the Men's Eden Open.
The two-day event will be on the 12th and 13th of November.
There will be some great prizes for all grades thanks to the sponsors Fraser Marine, John Michelin, and Tyrepower.
Eden Golf's Christmas break up will be on December 3, so get ready to play a game of golf and win a Christmas ham.
