Magnet
Home/News/Local News
Good News

Success in the face of adversity - Eden Whale Festival draws crowds in despite challenges

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated October 12 2022 - 5:32am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Celebrity chef Miguel Maestre entertained a crowd at the Eden Visitor Information Centre with his delicious Eden-inspired paella presentation on Saturday, October 12. Picture by Jenny Robb

The weather may have tried to rain on the parade of the Eden Whale Festival, but it simply was no match for the community's interest and love of the annual event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.