Sprout Eden changes hands after nearly a decade of success

After nearly a decade of success and growth, Eden's beloved Sprout café and local produce store has changed hands, with the new owners holding promising ideas.
Former owner Karen Lott said she felt confident the business was in good hands, ones which would care for the well established business and help it grow further.
"They're lovely people and I'm confident that they will continue to keep the essence of Sprout because they already loved the ethos and they have some fresh ideas to take it to the next level," she said.
Ms Lott first opened up shop in 2012, after having seen the keen interest for fresh local produce in the area.
"We saw the success of the Nethercote quarterly markets and we had people ask us if we could host more of them, but they didn't realise how much effort went into doing that," she said.
Ms Lott said she was looking for ways to make local produce more accessible to her community, until one day she saw a shop for sale in Eden and it clicked.
"I thought 'we can do this, we can make fresh produce available to people everyday' and we can do it in a café with the emphasis on supporting local growers and encouraging people to eat healthy," she said.
Ms Lott said the essence of Sprout had always been focused on "supporting community and local growers".
"From the beginning my business was about bringing people together in a lovely space to meet and share ideas, that's what drives me and that's what we created with Sprout."
Ms Lott said she was excited to hand over the business to the new owners Lloyd and Rebeckah (Bek) Urquhart.
"I think the universe has absolutely come up trumps for us with the new owners. I wouldn't have wanted to pass my baby on to just anyone they had to be right people and they are," she said.
Ms Lott said she naturally felt mixed emotions about handing the business on however looking back she felt a lot of gratitude towards the community for their continued support.
"I want to thank the community again for the support over the years and all the local growers that helped keep our store filled with fresh organic produce."
Having moved up from Olinda near Melbourne, Lloyd said he and Bek had been drawn to the Far South Coast.
"Like most people who come to the south coast, it was just a bit of a love affair in the end and we always found ourselves coming back to this area," he said.
Lloyd said he and his family had been very fond of Sprout and when he noticed the business was up for sale, they went for it.
"It all sort of fell into place quite quickly, I saw it was for sale and went over and started chatting with Karen and Stan and we worked out an arrangement," he said.
Lloyd said he and Bek had always been passionate about supporting local growers and now they had the opportunity to do so from a business side of things.
"We would like to increase the range monumentally so that we can take it to a point where you can go to the whole foods shop to do almost your full groceries," he said.
READ ALSO:
Llyod said one of the biggest changes they were looking to make was in transforming the café into more of a trendy takeaway setting.
One where people would have quick access to healthy food, with "quality ingredients".
"I think there's a real need for healthy takeaway, especially over summer and it's something that people love in coastal towns," he said.
"The ability to grab their stuff and go straight to the beach and have a feed in the incredible environment that we're gifted to live in."
Llyod said this quick access to quality food would suit the rapidly evolving tourism in Eden which was shifting its focus on outdoor activities from new walks, skatepark developments to the new mountain bike trails.
Drawing on his own experience as a young father of two, Llyod said the takeaway option was also greatly helpful for parents whose kids can't sit still in cafes.
"As a Dad I don't want to sit and down and have to tell them off the whole time, they're kids they just want to play so if we can grab the food, we'll take it to the park," he said.
Llyod said he and Bek had been blown away by the warm welcome from the community.
"We couldn't believe how welcoming everyone had been and one of the things that we're both excited about is the interaction we'll have with our customers too," he said.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.