Magnet
Home/News/Local News

Transport for NSW funding will guarantee the Bega Valley Flexibus service

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated October 12 2022 - 5:35am, first published October 9 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bega Valley Shire Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick, Sapphire Coast Buslines managing director Jamie Klemm and member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain at the October 2022 launch of the extended service. Picture by Denise Dion

More funding for the Bega Valley's Flexibus routes has guaranteed the service will continue for at least another five years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.