Hyundai Tucson review: The new standard for mid-sized SUVs

With sleek new styling, impressive performance, and abundant features, Tucson is poised to become the new standard in its class. Picture by Badar ul islam Majid on Unsplash

This article is in partnership with CarExpert.



The Hyundai Tucson has been completely redesigned for the 2022 model year, and it is set to take the midsize SUV market by storm. With sleek new styling, impressive performance, and abundant features, Tucson is poised to become the new standard in its class.



This overview will look more closely at what the Tucson has to offer for both drivers and families. So if you are in the market for a new midsize SUV, be sure to read on!

Introducing the Hyundai Tucson

The Hyundai Tucson is a compact SUV that has been completely redesigned for the 2022 model year. It now has a sportier look, more angular design, and aggressive front fascia. The interior has also been significantly updated, with a new infotainment system, improved materials, and more standard features.



The Tucson is now available with various powertrains, and the compact SUV market has never been more competitive. But despite all of these changes, one thing remains the same: Tucson is still an excellent value for the money.

Performance and features of the Tucson

The Tucson is a versatile and capable SUV that offers plenty of space for passengers and cargo. Along with its spacious interior, the Tucson features several performance-enhancing features that make it a great choice for families and outdoor enthusiasts.



All-wheel drive is standard on all models, providing extra grip and stability in all driving conditions. The Tucson also comes equipped with a powerful engine capable of towing up to 2,000 pounds. And for those who want even more power, an available turbocharged engine delivers even more muscle. With its confident handling and ample power, the Tucson is a great choice for anyone in the market for a reliable and capable SUV.

What are the pros and cons of owning a Hyundai Tucson?

There are many things to like about the Hyundai Tucson, but there are also a few drawbacks that you should consider before making a purchase.

One of the biggest pros of the Hyundai Tucson is its impressive safety qualifications. The Australian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) recently gave it a five-star safety rating, making it one of the safest mid-sized SUVs on the market. The Tucson also comes standard with a host of safety features, including lane departure warning, blind spot detection, and rear cross-traffic alert.

Another big selling point for Tucson is its turbo-diesel powertrain option. This engine provides excellent fuel economy and torque for towing or hauling heavy loads. Additionally, the elegant and spacious interior of Tucson is sure to impress.

However, there are also a few drawbacks that you should consider before purchasing a Hyundai Tucson. One of the biggest is its base engine, which can be quite underwhelming in terms of power and performance. It might not be a big deal for those who don't plan on driving much, but it's something to keep in mind. Additionally, Tucson's styling is quite polarizing - some love it, while others find it too busy and over-styled.

Finally, one of the most common complaints about Tucson is that there are too many touch-sensitive controls. It can make using some of the features difficult, especially when driving. However, these few drawbacks should not deter you from considering the Hyundai Tucson as your next vehicle purchase. It's a stylish, safe, and practical SUV that meets all your needs.

How much does the Hyundai Tucson cost?

If you're in the market for a new midsize SUV, the Hyundai Tucson should definitely be on your radar. It's a well-rounded and capable SUV that offers plenty of space and features, all at an excellent value. Tucson's base model starts at just $34,900 - making it one of the most affordable SUVs in its class. However, even the top-of-the-line model is priced competitively, with an MSRP of $53,900. So no matter your budget, there's a Tucson that's sure to fit your needs.

Does it come with a warranty?

All Hyundai vehicles come with an industry-leading warranty, and Tucson is no different. It comes standard with a five-year/unlimited kilometre warranty, giving you peace of mind in knowing that your vehicle is covered in any unforeseen problems.



Additionally, the Tucson also comes with five years of roadside assistance, so you'll never be stranded if you have a flat tire or run out of gas. You can't put a price on peace of mind, and Hyundai's excellent warranty is just one more reason to consider Tucson as your next vehicle purchase.

Conclusion