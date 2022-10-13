Nethercote Produce Market is celebrating its 50th market on Saturday, October 22 8am-noon, where visitors can enjoy buying local produce, have a barbecue brekky or catch up with friends over a home-baked morning tea on the back deck of the hall.
Special guests Stonewave Taiko will be playing and giving a short workshop during the morning.
In season will be avocados, beetroot, broadbeans, capsicums, daikon radish, garlic, hazelnuts, lettuce, lemons, mandarins, onions, oranges, oysters, parsley, potatoes, rhubarb, rocket, silverbeet, snowpeas, spring onions and sweet potato.
There will be loads of cheese, honey, jams, sauces and pickles, ferments and delicious fresh baked goods, grass fed beef and lamb, sauces, oysters, chilli products and bread, all produced on Nethercote's doorstep.
If you have some fresh home produce to sell, but not enough for a stall of your own, you can sell it through the market's growers' stall. Drop your produce off to Nethercote Hall between 3pm and 4pm on Friday afternoon the day before the market, or before 8am on market day.
The Nethercote Produce Market donates a large portion of its profits to a worthy local food-related cause, which you can support by buying your morning cuppa from the morning tea stall, fruit and veges from the growers' stall or raffle tickets for the bumper market hamper, that contains samples of delicious goodies from each of the stallholders.
Don't forget to bring your own bags or basket to help reduce waste and remember many stalls don't have EFPOS and so you will need cash.
The Nethercote Produce Market is always happy to hear from people who'd like to help set up, wash dishes (there is a dishwasher), serve morning tea or pack up. Contact Michelle on 0400 341282 if you can lend a hand.
Nethercote Hall is on the corner of Nethercote and Back Creek Roads.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
