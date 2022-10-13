Magnet
Nethercote produce market is on Saturday October 22

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
October 13 2022 - 11:00pm
Nethercote market

Nethercote Produce Market is celebrating its 50th market on Saturday, October 22 8am-noon, where visitors can enjoy buying local produce, have a barbecue brekky or catch up with friends over a home-baked morning tea on the back deck of the hall.

Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

